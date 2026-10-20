A Very Cuban National Gala in Matanzas for the Anniversary of the José Martí Art Instructors Brigade

The national gala «Donde nace el arte, crece el futuro» (Where Art Is Born, the Future Grows) for the 22nd anniversary of the José Martí Art Instructors Brigade (BIAJM) took place in Matanzas as a recognition of the integral work of that artistic movement.

«The BIAJM stands out singularly in its mission to serve and teach in communities, schools, plazas, and institutions of this territory,» emphasized in the central remarks its national president, Carlos Castillo Mojena.

«The José Martí Brigade was founded by Fidel Castro in 2004, and since then it has developed essential work that pays tribute to its founder in the centenary of his birth.»

The ceremony, with its stage at the José White Concert Hall and hosted by actress María Laura Germán, allowed the national leader to distinguish Eddy Tabares Daniel, president of the Matanzas instructors.

Likewise, Castillo Mojena received recognitions from the general secretary of the National Culture Union, Katia Rodríguez Ramos, and from Vladimir Hernández Meneses, of the Ideological Department of the National Committee of the Young Communists Union.

In a particular way, Castillo congratulated the AHS, on its 40th anniversary, in the figure of its Yumurino president, Yadiel Durán Bencosme.

Those enjoying the evening included authorities of the Party and the Provincial Government, national and territorial guests, art instructors from those who emerged beginning in the 1960s, members of the UNEAC provincial Presidency, and intellectuals linked to the important artistic detachment.

At the gala, performing with appreciable quality and rhythm, were the Cantos Lucis choir; dancer María Fernanda Ortega, of the Ashé group; instructor Sunami Muñoz, with the «Canto a Fidel» (Song to Fidel) by Carilda Oliver Labra; the duos Emi de Cuba and Anma Banda; and the project Por amor a mi raíz.

Very Cuban in its heritage essences was the national gala of the BIAJM in Matanzas, included in the celebrations for National Culture Day.