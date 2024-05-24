In June «Poetic Bridges», Matanzas 2024 International Poetry Festival.

More than 45 poets from Cuba, Argentina, United States, Chile and the brotherly people of Palestine, will participate from June 11th to 15th in the International Poetry Festival City of Matanzas 2024, called «Puentes Poéticos» (Poetic Bridges).

These details were made known during a meeting with the organizing committee of this event, catalogued as «unique in the history of Cuba’s Athens», commented Efrahím Pérez Izquierdo, director of the Provincial Center of Books and Literature.

«It will be an extraordinary event in recognition of the aspiration to declare Matanzas as Literary City of the World. The Poetic Bridges Festival, from June 11th to 15th, will be dedicated to the poet Nancy Morejon, National Prize of Literature and to the Palestinian people. It will also be a tribute to the poet Gabriel de la Concepción Valdés (Plácido) on the 180th anniversary of his execution and to the work of Rolando Estévez Jordán, National Book Design Award winner.

«We will have the support of notable artists and institutions such as the ACAA, the Palma Group, the presidencies of the UNEAC and the AHS, museums, the Historical Archive, in short, the cradle of poets at the disposal of our people to achieve an event worthy of our cultural heritage.»

In the logistics meeting of «Puentes poéticos», the National Publishing Award, writer Alfredo Zaldívar explained that «there will be presentations and sale of notebooks, free download of digital ones and exchange of books. The public will have the opportunity to take a text signed by its author, exchange with them and participate in the entire program for free.

«This festival will have as its center the Plaza de la Vigía and the surrounding institutions among these, the Sauto Theater, the Curator’s Office and the Palacio de Junco Museum».

It was also announced that there will be readings and book presentations in study and work centers and other public places. There will be a symbolic planting of trees in the area near the San Juan River.

Zaldívar, in launching the call, proclaimed the invitation to the people of Matanzas to join this poetry festival which will close with a poetic journey across the five centenary bridges of the city.

The festival, to be held from June 11th to 15th, is headed by the Provincial Center of Book and Literature and its publishing houses Matanzas, Aldabón and Vigía, with the sponsorship of the provincial and municipal directorates of Culture, together with the Cuban Book Institute and the Ministry of Culture.

Those interested can get information through the mass media and all digital platforms, as well as the pages of Ediciones Matanzas, the provincial Book and Literature Center, Atenas UNEAC Artistas, Radio 26’s Entre Puentes Cultural Magazine and other cultural platforms.

Written by María Elena Bayón.