Tejar de Unión Reyes returns to red ceramics.

The bet for the return of red ceramics to the portfolio of construction materials in the province of Matanzas shows clear signs from the Local Development Project (PDL) Rescue of Traditions, which has revived the roof tile of Unión de Reyes, which had been inactive for many years.

Authored by Katiuska Castillo Morales, technical director of the Company of Construction Materials (EMC), the PDL arose to respond to the problem bank of the needs of the EMC to start a factory dedicated to ceramics, «and it is inserted in our strategy to rescue traditions, to elaborate again items like these, which always existed in Matanzas».

According to Castillo, in a first moment they will begin to manufacture bricks and rasillas, which will mean a very good contribution, he said, for the housing program, specifically with the delivery of these elements for roofs, solutions that will be much appreciated.

The technical director of the EMC speaks with evident pride of the recovery of a laboratory, to certify the quality of what is made in the roof located in the town of Sabanilla, which, as announced, this week turned the machines back on.

The PDL includes a classroom in the tile factory itself for the training of new operators, which will gradually increase the number and variety of articles, said Castillo.

Bricks, tiles, pipes and clay connections will be marketed again, which, according to the specialist, can be laid with mortar, made from clay and lime.

Photo: Red Ceramic Elements Factory, in Artemisa.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.