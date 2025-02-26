26 de febrero de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

INDER celebrates its 64th birthday in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

26 de febrero de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

From traditional games, gymnastic tables, sarabandas, rope traction, among other activities, were enlivened by the ETP pa’ mi gente project, made up of students from the Leonor Pérez Cabrera polytechnic school.

The neighborhood in transformation Cuba Libre, belonging to the 20th district of this municipality, became the venue for the celebration of a sports-recreational festival in salute to the 64th anniversary of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), said Diasnely Molinert Estalella, director of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation in Pedro Betancourt.

…ONLINE AUDIO

On how this organization reaches its 60th birthday in the territory, Molinert Estalella said:
…ONLINE AUDIO

From traditional games, gymnastic tables, sarabandas, rope pulling, among other activities, were enlivened by the project ETP pa’ mi gente, integrated by students of the polytechnic school Leonor Pérez Cabrera, with dance presentations. The work of INDER as guarantor of physical exercise, sports and health on the island was praised.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

 

