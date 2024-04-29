Innovation as an ally of community tourism progress to be debated in Varadero.

With the aim of analyzing challenges, strategies and best practices, experts from several countries will participate in the seminar «Enhancing tourism development through innovation in community-based tourism» on Monday.

The topics to be discussed are intended to boost tourism in local communities through empowerment and investment, as well as innovation in the design of their leisure products, as announced on the UN Tourism website.

The Seminar will be held in the context of the 69th meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Americas and, according to the program, will begin with a speech by the executive director of that international organization, Natalia Bayona, on Social Innovation in Tourism Experiences to Strengthen Community Tourism and Entrepreneurship in Local Communities.

Challenges, Strategies and Best Practices for Sustainable Tourism Development through empowerment and investment in community-based tourism; tourism development and its impact on local communities: Meliá Hotels International, 70 years Generating Opportunities in Destinations, are topics that also arouse special interest due to their importance.

The seminar is a prelude to the 69th meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Americas, which will be held tomorrow, the 30th, at the Meliá International Hotel, a reference facility for meetings, congresses and incentives tourism (MICE).

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.