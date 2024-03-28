Institutional pages: a necessity in these times

There is an urgent need for institutional web pages to fulfill their mission, to develop the role that corresponds to them and for this they must incorporate new forms of writing and better communicational language.

Many of the pages present an apologetic text, fill them with adjectives, slogans and neglect direct language, thus distorting the objective of the message and boring the reader.

It is true that when the population has shortages, what it needs is to cover its deficit, but in the absence of satisfying the need, an explanation would not hurt, at least to make the mourner reason.

If, for example, there is a neighborhood that has not been able to supply water or the products of the family basket, what the population needs is water and food, but in the absence of these, an explanation of the causes and what is being done to solve the deficit would come in handy.

When I read the contents of many institutional pages, I really get bored and I do not believe what is being said, because there are so many slogans, grandiloquent language, far from reality, that it seems to me the height of apology.

The mission of communicating on a web page should not be left in the hands of one person, this should be a collective work and above all, it should be done by professionals who have knowledge of writing, if possible with communication training.

Remember that the texts of the institutional pages should be direct and informative, without stilted language, also leave aside that amount of dolls, flags and other icons that dirty the text and distract the attention.

Written by Enrique Tirse.