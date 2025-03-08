Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park is being completed.

The workers of the Jovellanos solar park, the first to be synchronized in this province of Matanzas, are betting on the delivery of no less than 21 megawatts at the time of the highest solar radiation. In the Jovellanos photovoltaic solar park, with a staff that does not exceed thirty workers, the tasks of the start-up phase are concluding.

The communications and automatic sections are currently being finalized, which will make it possible to verify the power provided by the different sectors of the park and correct the natural inconveniences.

With a mirror of panels covering almost 33 hectares, the Jovellanos photovoltaic solar park also has personnel for ongoing maintenance, cleaning of the radiation sources and weed control.

Together with foreign specialists, the workers of the Jovellanos solar park, the first to be synchronized in this province of Matanzas, are betting on the delivery of no less than 21 megawatts at the moment of highest solar radiation, for the annual saving of more than eight thousand tons of oil.

Written by José Miguel Solís.