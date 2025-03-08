10 de marzo de 2025

Athletes who inspire: women in Pedro Betancourt sports.

8 de marzo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Emilio Morales y Biviana Pérez presentan la muestra del mes Mujeres en el deporte betancourense.

From track and field to volleyball, handball and other disciplines,  women in Pedro Betancourt have brought notable laurels and unforgettable moments of joy that, to this day, make the land where they were born and raised proud.


Awards, newspaper articles, photographs and other items headline the exhibition.8

 

Cuban sports cannot be understood without the outstanding participation of women. Throughout history, the island’s female athletes have conquered podiums and broken multiple records, demonstrating an unequaled determination and perpetuating themselves, to a great extent, in the hearts of the fans of Pedro Betancourt territory.

betancourt deportes

Medals obtained by the athlete Eloína Echeverría.

In this municipality, the presence of women in sports has been equally significant. From athletics to volleyball, handball and other disciplines, the betancourenses have brought notable laurels and unforgettable moments of joy that, to this day, make proud the land where they were born and raised.

betancourt deporte

Preseason awards for athletes Beatriz Jenkis (left) and Regla Hernández (right).

 

We spoke with Emilio Morales Álvarez, historian of the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum, who talked about the growing evolution and admirable performance of   women inPedro Betancourt regarding the sports world:

 

…ONLINE AUDIO

Precisely, the exhibition of the month of this institution is dedicated this March to the International Women’s Day, as a well-deserved tribute to these top exponents of the strength and determination of our Marianas in sports. Biviana Perez Perez, president of the Athletes’ Commission of the town and sporting glory of handball, underlined these praises to their work:

…ONLINE AUDIO

These initiatives are essential to encourage new generations to take an interest in local history and its main architects, who, with their talent and perseverance, inspire them to follow in their footsteps and build an even brighter future for  sports in Pedro Betancort.

 

Written by  Yadiel Barbón.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

