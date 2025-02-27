Jovellanos II start-up phase to begin shortly.

For a little more than 15 days, foreign technicians, together with Cubans trained to operate the unit, will exchange knowledge on the testing and correct operation of the field that should be synchronized to the National Electro-Energy System on March 27th.

On March 10th, the commissioning phase of the Jovellanos photovoltaic solar park will begin, a moment that will be supported by Chinese consultants to certify the quality and maximum readiness of the technical equipment.

The Jovellanos photovoltaic solar park will provide almost 22 megawatts of energy during the hours of maximum solar radiation and, as an additional benefit, will mean the annual saving of a little more than 8,300 tons of fuel, which avoids the emission of 28,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, a greenhouse gas.

Jovellanos II, as it has been identified in the execution project, is one of the 55 photovoltaic parks that will come into operation this year, a program to change the energy matrix that in 2028 will reach a power of 2 thousand megawatts, capable of covering two thirds of the electricity demand in the largest of the Antilles.

Written by José Miguel Solís.