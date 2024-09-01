Jovellanos solar photovoltaic park investment continues on schedule.

Projects such as the La Luisa photovoltaic solar park in Jovellanos are a clear testimony to the path towards a greener and more energy self-sufficient future.

In a joint effort to strengthen Cuba’s energy sovereignty, the investment of a new photovoltaic solar park in La Luisa, Jovellanos, one of the three planned for the province of Matanzas, continues at a good pace and on schedule.

This ambitious project, which is part of the national strategy to increase the production of renewable energy and reduce dependence on non-sustainable sources, is in the hands of Varadero Tourism Construction and Assembly Works Company, a company recognized for its experience and solid results in the sector.

Together with its various subsidiaries, the company has allied with entities such as Matanzas Power Company, Empai, GeoCuba and Cubiza to face this important challenge. The interdisciplinary collaboration and accumulated experience promise to accelerate the implementation of this green energy system, one of the objectives of the Sustainable Development Agenda for the year 2030.

The photovoltaic park will extend over an area of 22 hectares and will be equipped with 40,000 state-of-the-art Chinese technology solar panels. This innovative system will contribute just over 20 Megawatts (MW) to the National Electric System, a contribution aimed at mitigating the generation deficit currently faced by the country.

The work, which was initially scheduled to take four months to complete, is progressing according to the investment schedule, according to specialists of the company also known as Hicacos Builder.

«The Network Execution and Engineering Groups of the Engineering Works Construction Brigade No. 28 are involved in the work, and play a very important role in the construction phase of this project,» Víctor Manuel Canto Ramírez, head of the Network Execution Group, told this newspaper exclusively.

«Work is currently underway on pile driving, the construction of temporary facilities, the placement of containers, sentry boxes, fence posts, manual excavation and the installation of electrical, sanitary and hydraulic networks,» he said.

Meanwhile, auxiliary tasks such as hauling debris and materials, excavation and mechanized loading, as well as the construction of terraces, do not stop at the construction site.

«The perimeter fencing has already been completed and work is underway to build the dining room and bathrooms. In addition, earthworks are being carried out for the main road and the perimeter access to the construction site,» Canto Ramírez pointed out.

The implementation of these state-of-the-art technologies not only aims to meet immediate energy needs, but also strengthens the capacity to adapt to future energy demands and environmental challenges.

Investment in sustainable infrastructure is a crucial part of the country’s national economic development strategy, and projects such as the La Luisa photovoltaic solar park in Jovellanos are a clear testimony to the path towards a greener and more energy self-sufficient future.

Written by Gabriel Torres.