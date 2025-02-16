Matanzas Authors at the 33rd Havana International Book Fair (+photos).

San Carlos de la Cabaña and the Cuba Pavilion were flooded this Sunday with Matanzas during the 33rd Havana International Book Fair.

Within the stand of territorial editions are the notebooks belonging to the Matanzas publishing house: Todas las guerras, by Augusto Alfonso; Puerto de coral, by Maykel Chávez; Todo lo demás es humo, by Norge Céspedes; La misántropa, by Milho Montenegro, as well as Mujeres de café, by Olga Montes; Casas junto a la vía del tren, by Pablo G. Lleonart; Huevo, by Ulises Rodríguez Febles and, in a special way, the text Cuadriga, by Virgilio López Lemus, to whom this 33rd International Book Fair in Cuba is dedicated.

Aldabón Editions

Hall: Cuba and La Cabaña Pavilion

Time: 10:30 am-11:30 am

Cuentos de viejos, by Marie Elena Llanas

The Waters and the Mirror, by Virgilio López Lemus

A bullet cannot end in infinity. Intellectual Biography of Haydee Santamaría, by Karem Castañón Hernández

Major and Minor Works, by Arsenio Pérez la O

The Two Princes, by María Laura Germán Aguiar

MATANZAS EDITIONS

Nicolás Guillén Hall

Time: 2:00 pm-4:00 pm

All wars, by Carlos Augusto Alfonso

Puerto de coral, by Maykel Chávez

Todo lo demás es humo, by Norge Céspedes

The Misanthrope, by Milho Montenegro

Coffee Women, by Olga Montes

Casas junto a la vía del tren, by Pablo G. Lleonart

Quadriga, by Virgilio López Lemus

Huevo, by Ulises Rodríguez Febles

Written by María Elena Bayón.