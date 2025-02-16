Matanzas Authors at the 33rd Havana International Book Fair (+photos).
The San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress and the Cuba Pavilion were flooded this Sunday with Matanzas, Aldabón and Vigía imprints, from a total of 15 novelties, during the 33rd Havana International Book Fair.
Within the stand of territorial editions are the notebooks belonging to the Matanzas publishing house: Todas las guerras, by Augusto Alfonso; Puerto de coral, by Maykel Chávez; Todo lo demás es humo, by Norge Céspedes; La misántropa, by Milho Montenegro, as well as Mujeres de café, by Olga Montes; Casas junto a la vía del tren, by Pablo G. Lleonart; Huevo, by Ulises Rodríguez Febles and, in a special way, the text Cuadriga, by Virgilio López Lemus, to whom this 33rd International Book Fair in Cuba is dedicated.
Aldabón Editions
Hall: Cuba and La Cabaña Pavilion
Time: 10:30 am-11:30 am
Cuentos de viejos, by Marie Elena Llanas
The Waters and the Mirror, by Virgilio López Lemus
A bullet cannot end in infinity. Intellectual Biography of Haydee Santamaría, by Karem Castañón Hernández
Major and Minor Works, by Arsenio Pérez la O
The Two Princes, by María Laura Germán Aguiar
MATANZAS EDITIONS
Nicolás Guillén Hall
Time: 2:00 pm-4:00 pm
All wars, by Carlos Augusto Alfonso
Puerto de coral, by Maykel Chávez
Todo lo demás es humo, by Norge Céspedes
The Misanthrope, by Milho Montenegro
Coffee Women, by Olga Montes
Casas junto a la vía del tren, by Pablo G. Lleonart
Quadriga, by Virgilio López Lemus
Huevo, by Ulises Rodríguez Febles
Written by María Elena Bayón.