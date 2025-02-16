17 de febrero de 2025

Tourism workers discuss economy and budgets.

16 de febrero de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

The important political process of presentation of the Economy Plan and Budget 2025, which will last until next March, has begun in the tourism sector by the Cubanacán and Gran Caribe hotel business groups.

Comienzan en el turismo asambleas del Plan de la Economía y el Presupuesto en el 2025. Foto: Del Facebook de Yarisleydis Torriente.

The 2025 Economy and Budget Plan assemblies begin in tourism. Photo from Yarisleydis Torriente’s Facebook page.

A total of 45 assemblies of representatives and another nine assemblies of affiliates and workers are scheduled for Matanzas, assured Yarisleydis Torriente Sánchez, general secretary of the provincial bureau of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers.

According to Torriente, the issue of efficient management of costs and expenses transcends in the debates, because of the need of this industry to meet the approved budgets, without «this means affecting the quality of tourism processes,» she said.

We have the perception that there are still reservations in terms of savings and we are stimulating this in the debates, because there is still a lack of culture in this aspect, he said.

He said that the union arrives at this moment preceded by the Third National Conference, this kind of congress that allowed us a sharp analysis of the lights and shadows of tourism in Matanzas and how to improve the work of the organization to raise the competitiveness of this destination.

That is why, he said, problems such as workers’ transportation, the distribution of profits in chains like Islazul, which continues to have problems, or the non-payment of the Economic Stimulation Fund at the Royalton Hicacos Hotel, to mention some pending issues, will continue to be pointed out.

As indicated by the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC) in the province, the assemblies of the strategic leisure industry will have to evaluate everything related to the elimination of conditions that promote crime, corruption and illegalities, and the urgency of reinforcing the workers’ and administrative guard.

Rogelio Leyva Castellanos, head of the Economic Department of the National CTC, called on the tourism sector to discuss how to improve the quality of services and efficiency in its operations, and the attraction of new issuing markets by the hand of tour operators.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.

 

 

 

 

