Tourism workers discuss economy and budgets.

The important political process for the presentation of the Economy Plan and Budget 2025, which will last until next March, was initiated in the tourism sector by the Cubanacán and Gran Caribe hotel business groups.

The 2025 Economy and Budget Plan assemblies begin in tourism. Photo from Yarisleydis Torriente’s Facebook page.

A total of 45 assemblies of representatives and another nine assemblies of affiliates and workers are scheduled for Matanzas, assured Yarisleydis Torriente Sánchez, general secretary of the provincial bureau of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers.

According to Torriente, the issue of efficient management of costs and expenses transcends in the debates, because of the need of this industry to meet the approved budgets, without «this means affecting the quality of tourism processes,» she said.

We have the perception that there are still reservations in terms of savings and we are stimulating this in the debates, because there is still a lack of culture in this aspect, he said.

He said that the union arrives at this moment preceded by the Third National Conference, this kind of congress that allowed us a sharp analysis of the lights and shadows of tourism in Matanzas and how to improve the work of the organization to raise the competitiveness of this destination.