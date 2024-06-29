Matanzas Collective Law Firms get ready for Advocacy 2024 (+video, audio and photos).

With the presentation of five keynote lectures and more than 20 presentations, the Preparatory Event Advocacy 2024, which is being held from June 28th to 30th this year, is being developed by the Matanzas branch of the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC).

With the presentation of five keynote lectures and more than 20 presentations, the Preparatory Event Advocacy 2024, which is being held from June 28th to 30th this year by the Matanzas branch of the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC), takes place at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero.

The annual scientific event is attended by professors of legal sciences, law professionals from the province and other specialists invited to exchange ideas and discuss best practices in the management and settlement of disputes.

During three days and through an intense program, which includes the work in commissions and specialized panels, practicing lawyers in the territory of Matanzas will debate and address relevant issues in order to raise the quality of the services offered to the citizens by the collective law firms.

As usual, the best papers will represent Matanzas in the tenth edition of the International Congress of Lawyers 2024, to be held from November 19th to 22nd in Havana, an appropriate event for Cuban and foreign professionals to keep updated on the latest trends and developments in the legal field.

…ONLINE VIDEO

ONBC of Matanzas exhibits satisfactory results

Prior to this scientific event and in the context of the provincial day of homage to the workers of the legal sector, held every June, the general director of the Matanzas branch of the ONBC, Sergio Pagé Valdés, highlighted to Radio 26, the most recent and satisfactory results of the territory due to the work sustained in the last years.

About 115 lawyers, organized and distributed in 14 collective law firms, make up a group that achieved second place in the emulation developed by their national organization and corresponding to 2023.

Page Valdés emphasized that, in order to fulfill its institutional role, the ONBC requires the continuous training of its personnel and to maintain an adequate ethical and moral attitude towards the law.

In the interview granted in recent days to this radio station, the executive also refers to the preparations for the current Advocacy 2024 Preparatory Event.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.