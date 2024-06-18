Matanzas experiences at the International Recycling Congress 2024 (+video).

A delegation composed of eight officials and specialists from the Provincial Company for the Recovery of Raw Materials (ERMP) of Matanzas is participating in the Sixteenth International Recycling Congress.

A delegation of eight officials and specialists from the Provincial Enterprise for the Recovery of Raw Materials (ERMP) of Matanzas is participating in the 16th International Recycling Congress, which is being held in the Cuban capital until tomorrow, Wednesday, as part of the 4th International Scientific Convention and Exhibition Cubaindustria 2024, which runs until June 21st.

César Mijaíl Góngora Aldaya, general director of the ERMP in this western territory, heads the Yumurian representation at the event, which under the slogan The recycling industry for a circular future becomes a space for dialogue on how science and innovation can ensure more efficient production rates and enhance this branch of the industrial sector.

A socio-educational project and two research projects related to the work of the Matanzas ERPM are presented at the event, where the strengths derived from practical solutions around the recycling activity, the collaboration with universities and the positive impact of community projects such as Reciclo en mi barrio, among other initiatives that demonstrate the benefits of reusing materials on the environment, saving resources and import substitution, are shown.

The Yumurina delegation presents in this event the experience of the children’s project The Three Rs developed by fourth grade students of the Yumurina elementary school Followers of Camilo and Che, an initiative that through various activities contributes to the formation of values in the pioneers and provides them with knowledge, culture and awareness about the proper management of reusable waste and care of the ecosystem.

Similarly, a research paper is presented on the need to implement in the ERMP the mechanical recycling of plastic waste as one of the processes that would increase the entity’s sales.

The third work representing the province is a project of organization, innovation and investment that was applied in the Unidad Empresarial de Raw Materials Base Unit of Santa Marta, in Varadero, a strategy designed to face the current levels of generation of the tourist pole, reach the largest number of existing recovery sources in the area and therefore reduce the pollution load in Cuba’s main seaside resort.

The CUBAINDUSTRIA 2024 international convention includes ten congresses dedicated to topics such as recycling, metallurgy, iron and steel, containers and packaging, quality management and environmental protection, electronics and automation, fashion, furniture, air conditioning and refrigeration.

In addition, a design forum, 63 keynote lectures and more than 300 presentations, while the fair covers more than four thousand square meters and brings together at the Pabexpo site about 500 exhibitors from eleven countries.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.