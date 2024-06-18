Lunín with errors, more of the same with the Belgians and an agigant N’Golo Kanté.

The fourth day in the German Euro continued to surprise as in the previous days.

The fourth day of the German Eurocup continued to surprise as in previous days.

Yesterday at 9:00 a.m. Cuban time, Romania and Ukraine faced each other and the Romanians broke the odds by winning convincingly by a score of three goals to nil. Nicolae Stanciu, Rasvan Marín and Denis Dragus drilled the goal protected by Andriy Lunin, who did not live up to expectations. At the end of the match, at the press conference, the Champions League champion goalkeeper apologized to the fans and the national team for a mistake in the ball exit and another one in positioning that allowed two of the three Romanian goals.

Next, Slovakia defeated Belgium by the narrowest of margins with a goal by Schranz. Thus, the first big surprise of this Euro came to fruition. For many, it was more of the same, as it is not the first time that despite being very effective in qualifying and friendly matches, to the point of always being in the top five of FIFA, the Belgian national team has not achieved good results in official tournaments. Center forward Romelu Lukaku disappointed, missing three clear chances and having two goals disallowed with the support of the goalkeeper.

The last match of the day was between Austria and what for many is the best team in recent years, France. Despite their power, the French won, but only by the minimum with an own goal by Maxilimian Wöber from a cross by Kylian Mbappe.

The pivot N’Golo Kanté played a great game in midfield, showing that he still has a lot of soccer to offer despite his 32 years old and playing in the Pro Saudi league. Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken septum, the French national team confirmed that he will not undergo surgery immediately, although he will take a few days in rehabilitation and must play the rest of the competition with a protective mask.

Today will be the last day of the first round in the group stage. At 12:00 pm, Cuban time, Turkey VS. Georgia and at 3:00 the former Czech Republic, now called Czech Republic, will face Portugal, a match awaited by many to see the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in his sixth and last European Championship.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.