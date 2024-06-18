Children’s House in Matanzas, Cuba, receives World Science Award Infancias 2024.

The Cuban Children’s House Vaqueritos del Futuro, of the Genetic Livestock Enterprise of Matanzas and the Non-Agricultural Cooperative (CNA) Decorarte, was awarded the Infancias 2024 World Science Prize.

The Gabi & Sofi /Neuro Point Vaqueritos del Futuro Cuban Children’s House project, by the Genetic Livestock Enterprise of Matanzas and the Non-Agricultural Cooperative (CNA) Decorarte, was awarded the Infancias 2024 World Science Prize at the Palacio de las Convenciones.

The award, presented at the Third International Science and Education Congress, highlights this concept of a children’s house developed by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the Ministry of Education.

The Children’s House, located in the town of Triunvirato, has a capacity for 30 children, assisted by an educator with three assistants, a cook, a cleaner and an administrator.

The furniture and the concept were developed by CNA Decorarte and the neuro point method designed and conceived for the education and stimulation of children at early ages is applied, through which child development is enhanced in order to promote early learning and the development of multiple intelligences.

The » Children’s Houses» are an institutional modality of early childhood that provides services to children, children of families in need of care of infants in the entity, as stated in the MINED Resolution.

Precisely, the Third International Science and Education Congress presents these examples and generates a timely meeting for scientific and academic dialogue in the context of practical actions related to education, science and culture at the international level, from an integral approach for development until 2030.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.