First edition of FOTOCANÍMAR scheduled for next November.

The first edition of FOTOCANÍMAR, Festival y Coloquio Internacional de Fotografía-Matanzas 2024, will take place next November.

As a precedent of this event, in the year 2022 an experiment was conceived with the zero edition of what could be an international photography festival in the city of Matanzas.

Organized by photographer and visual artist Julio César García, now with the help of curator Caridad Blanco, FOTOCANÍMAR is impregnated in its conception with the identity of Matanzas.

The festival will take place from November 6th to 9th and one of its novelties will be FOTOCANÍMAR online, a national photography contest, which will recognize 25 finalists and will have as its main motivation to make visible the work of new talents in the country during the month of the festival in social networks. Admission closes on August 15th.

PHOTOCANIMAR. The Matanzas 2024 International Photography Festival and Colloquium, sponsored by local institutions, is of great importance because it contributes to the cultural, economic and educational development of Cuba’s Athens, while offering a platform for artistic expression and cultural exchange.

Written by Melissa Guerra.