The preview of La Rueda Circus’ Clown Talent at El Mirón Cubano captured the public’s attention and imagination. Starring acclaimed clowns Virlo, Virilo and Tareko, the show is a celebration of the joy and creativity that characterizes circus art.

It follows in the tradition of exciting and visually stunning shows that have made the La Rueda circus, forerunner of the famous Circus America.

The combination of talent and experience of Virlo, Virilo and Tareko provided an unforgettable performance, full of humor, acrobatics and gravity-defying moments, all framed in a narrative that captivates both children and adults. El Mirón Cubano, known for its commitment to the performing arts, provided the perfect setting for this play that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the cultural scene.

Written by Félix González.