Language School at the service of the people of Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

With the objective of guaranteeing the development of language skills in the general system of Adult Education, the 28 de Octubre Language School is an effective option to promote the teaching-educational process among the inhabitants of Pedro Betancourt.

This was expressed by Ibis Margarita Aballí Hernández, teaching secretary and English teacher of this facility that shares its headquarters with the urban basic secondary school of the same name in the territory.

Aballí Hernández also pointed out that the proficiency exams are a modality of learning evaluation in which the students will be provided with a study plan appropriate to the level they obtain after such verification.

The Escuela de Idiomas 28 de Octubre, in this municipality, thus becomes the guarantor of a quality education for the cognitive and professional development of its students through its qualified staff and its varied linguistic proposal within the reach of the population.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.