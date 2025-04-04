Matanzas Recognized in Regional Event of Student Scientific Societies (+audio and photos).

With an outstanding award and two mentions, Matanzas achieved satisfactory results in the Regional Event of Student Scientific Societies of the western zone.

In the event, held at the Instituto Preuniversitario Vocacional de Ciencias Exactas (IPVCE) «Federico Engels», in Pinar del Río, eight students representing four scientific societies, two from the pre-university level and two from the Professional Technical Education, participated for the province of Matanzas.

According to what Nicasio Comas Vázquez, director of Higher Secondary Education in Matanzas, told Radio 26, «the outstanding prize was won by the students Antony Gómez González and Victor Eduardo Granado, from the Carlos Marx IPVCE of the province, who presented a software for the digitalization of data in health care centers.

«Special mentions went to Enmanuel Alvarado Marrero and Alfredo Ramírez Hernández, from the Felix Duque Pre-University Institute of Jagüey Grande with a paper on the teaching of Physics, in addition to students from the same municipality, Daylis Díaz Rubido and Armando Navarro Muñoz, from the Israel León Polytechnic Center, with an innovative work for the recovery of deteriorated books in school libraries».

Promoting scientific activity among the students of their institutions is a priority in Higher Secondary Education. It is a process that contributes to channel the professional orientation of students, but also provides them with basic knowledge and develops capacities, aptitudes and skills for the productive and social life demanded by the country, according to the expert and representative of the General Directorate of Education (DPE) in Matanzas.

In an event characterized by student creativity, Matanzas bets on science, technology and innovation.

As a prelude to the Regional Event held in Pinar del Rio, Matanzas held its provincial contest of Student Scientific Societies at the IPVCE Carlos Marx. Below are images of the event in Matanzas.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.