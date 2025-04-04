Provincial act of homage to the UJC and the OPJM (+audio and pictures).

The «28 de septiembre» square of Pedro Betancourt municipality hosted the celebration of the provincial act in salute to the 63rd and 64th anniversaries of the founding of the Young Communists League and the «José Martí» Pioneers Organization, respectively.

In the presence of the highest political and government authorities and representatives of these youth structures and other mass organizations, the territories of Limonar, Los Arabos and Martí were honored for their satisfactory results during the stage and, in particular, the Betancourense locality obtained the distinction of Vanguard Municipality for successes such as the overachievement of income, the incorporation of students and the coverage of its organizational staff, among others.

Likewise, 64 young people received the card that accredits them as militants of the UJC and organizations such as the Cuban Trade Workers Union, the National Association of Small Farmers and the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution were encouraged for their actions together with the vanguard organization of the Cuban youth.

The central words were given by Yosiel Oliver Ortega, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the UJC, who highlighted the leading role of the youth in all the scenarios and tasks of the Revolution and ratified its commitment with the socio-economic development of the nation and the prevalence of the socialist conquests.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The musical and dance performances of the duo «Cami y Fabi», the children’s choir «Estrellitas del Futuro» and the student Luviel Campusano Estemos, from the «Dionisio Morejón Morejón» pre-university institute, as well as the poetry of the poets Héctor Luis Alonso and Raúl Hernández also delighted the audience.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.