Matanzas Symphony Orchestra will offer a deluxe program this Saturday.

A beautiful and demanding musical program will be offered this Saturday, at 3:00 in the afternoon, by the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra at the José White concert hall, under the direction of Maestro Juan Carlos Bastidas.

A beautiful and demanding musical program will be offered this Saturday, at 3:00 in the afternoon, by the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra at the José White concert hall, under the direction of Maestro Juan Carlos Bastidas.

«We will offer a very special concert. We will play the overture The Barber of Seville, by Gioachino Rossini; we will continue with a very beautiful piece called Capricho español, by Rimski Kórsakov, in which all the wind and string instruments shine because each one has a solo.

«We will end with a masterpiece, Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony. We have worked very hard during the week so that the public of Matanzas can enjoy it».

The Colombian conductor based in Canada took the opportunity to praise the level of the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, an institution with a vast tradition and renowned national and international prestige, while highlighting the opportunities brought by the youth of many of its members.

«I arrived Sunday night and since Monday we have been rehearsing every morning in the White Room. Tomorrow Saturday we will have a warm-up and in the afternoon will be the concert.

«The performance of the orchestra has been great, it has a very good level. All the members are always very willing to collaborate, to learn and to play the best they can».

He also highlighted the strength of Cuban artistic education, values that he was able to confirm during rehearsals with the members of the Matanzas symphony.

«It was very nice to see that there are many young people playing and that they coincide with many of their teachers in the orchestra. That working together is very important; when I trained in Canada my main instrument was the bassoon.

«I remember my conservatory teacher took me to play with the symphony second, third bassoon so I could experiment, because the best thing about playing classical music is to be behind a music stand and the best teaching is to play together with an orchestra.»

A few hours before the beginning of this presentation, Maestro Juan Carlos Bastidas thanked the people who have supported the concert and expressed his expectations in this regard and expressed his satisfaction for the opportunity to visit Matanzas on his third trip to the island.

«I hope we have a full house. It is the first time I come to Matanzas. This is my third time in Cuba; I was in Havana on business, at the Amadeo Roldan, in 2000; the second time I came as a tourist to Varadero, a place known worldwide for the beauty of its beach. Matanzas has enchanted me, I don’t want to leave here: its culture, its people. It fascinates me».

The invitation is to enjoy the presentation of the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, this Saturday at 3:00 in the afternoon, conducted by Maestro Juan Carlos Bastidas.

Written by Jessica Mesa.