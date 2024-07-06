Summer courses for economic development in Pedro Betancourt (+audio).

The summer courses of the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School offer to people in Pedro Betancourt a valuable opportunity to overcome the socioeconomic challenges of the town and contribute to the development and prosperity of their community.

In order to provide the population with valuable skills and knowledge to solve the complex economic scenario of the country and stimulate their active participation in the development of the locality, the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School of this territory will host various training courses during the current summer period.

María Isabel Salgado Prendes, professor of the Accounting specialty at the institution, highlighted the potential of this initiative for the professional improvement and labor linkage of the Betancourt people.

Likewise, Salgado Prendes pointed out the importance of the course that addresses the improvement of the economic actors and the role they play in the dynamization of the economic context in which the Island finds itself.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.