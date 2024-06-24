Matanzas, the second province in the country with the highest use of the extra box .

The province of Matanzas is the second province in the country that uses the extra cashier service through the EnZona platform, developed by the Defense Information Technology Company, known as XETID.

According to data provided by the Bank of Credit and Commerce, more than 36 thousand transactions have been carried out through the Cuban platform and more than 116 million pesos have been withdrawn through the extra cashier service.

At present, 1,676 establishments provide this service, among them 14 MSMEs, one non-agricultural cooperative, two local development projects and 37 self-employed workers.

In the case of transfermóvil, more than 85 thousand operations have been carried out and more than 269 million pesos have been handled through this platform, placing Matanzas in third place in the country in its use.

The extra cash service makes it possible to withdraw up to five thousand Cuban pesos in a daily operation in commercial entities in the province through the use of the EnZona or Transfermóvil platforms, depending on the amount of cash available in the entity.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.