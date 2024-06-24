24 de junio de 2024

Matanzas will host the National Kangaroo Mother Workshop (+audio)

Matanzas will host the National Workshop on Mother Kangaroo, or skin-to-skin contact, from June 26th to 28th, with the participation of specialists from Pinar del Río, Havana, Artemisa and Mayabeque.

The province stands out in the application of this technique, explains Dr. Elizabet de la Caridad Lopez González, an official of the Program of Integral Maternal and Child Care (PAMI) at the Ministry of Public Health.

