Ordinary session of the Assembly of People’s Power held in Pedro Betancourt.

The highest political and governmental authorities of Pedro Betancourt municipality urged the XIII Ordinary Session of the Assembly of People’s Power to speed up the solution of local problems and materialize initiatives related to the socioeconomic development of the territory.

corresponding to its eighteenth term of office.

The meeting brought together delegates, officials and directors of political and mass organizations who were accompanied by Isdalis Rodríguez Rodríguez, deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power, and representatives of the provincial directorates of Housing and Hydraulic Resources, as well as of the Genetic Livestock Company of Matanzas.

Law 148 on Food Sovereignty and Security and Nutritional Education attracted the attention of those present, who highlighted the progress made in its implementation and expressed the need to stimulate the local production and distribution of food, as well as to promote the adoption of healthy eating habits among the people.

Likewise, they analyzed the fulfillment of the agreements adopted in previous sessions and the effective response to the proposals of the population, as well as the initiatives implemented to prevent and combat crime and promote respect for the law, peaceful coexistence and citizen security of the people of Pedro Betancourt.

The actions carried out in the town to promote social inclusion, care and improvement of families in vulnerable situations and the strengthening of health services, education, culture and other sectors in view of the coming summer season were also prioritized.

