Nip the bad stuff in the bud.

During his recent visit to the municipality of Unión de Reyes, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, said in one of his meetings with local authorities: «What sense does it make if we pay the salary of Education and Health workers by means of a magnetic card and then those workers, to do anything, have to go to the ATM or the bank and stand in a long queue to get the cash».

And the Party Secretary continued: «… The ideal is that with this card I can make most of my purchases electronically». Therefore, Díaz-Canel wondered, «Should we continue to allow state and non-state forms not to finish setting up payment gateways?»

The President of the Republic continued: «We have to go up, we already know who they are, but also, you will see that many of them do not have the money deposited in fiscal accounts and many of them, who have set up payment gateways, put the money in private accounts».

From my journalistic position, I ask myself the following question: if this problem is known by the high spheres of management of the country, the intermediate and grassroots levels and the organizations responsible for the activity, then what are they waiting for to act and, above all, to solve the critical situation that hurts the people so much.

I refuse to think that the cause of this indiscipline is generated by the blockade. Therefore, the solution is in our hands.

With information from Radio 26

Written by Enrique Tirse.