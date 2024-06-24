Elanova arrives in Matanzas .

From this Monday on, the products of the small company Elanova Producciones SURL will be available in the province of Matanzas with the opening of a store in the municipality of Cárdenas.

The establishment is the result of the linkage between the MSME and Empresa Comercializadora Divep Matanzas and will sell household items such as sanitary napkins, handkerchiefs, napkins, toilet paper, stuffed animals and spare parts.

Its general manager, Daylín Pérez Morel, explained that the space, located on Céspedes and Cristina avenues, will operate from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and customers will be able to pay in cash (national currency) or through Cuban payment gateways.

Elanova Producciones was incorporated in May 2021 with a staff of 68 workers and its domestic production factory is located in the Playa municipality, in the country’s capital.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.