Multiple activities in Matanzas to celebrate International Youth Day.

The celebration of International Youth Day in the city of Matanzas was marked by multiple cultural activities. Theater, dance, presentations of amateur artists, community activities with clowns and circus artists filled the public spaces of the city and different Popular Councils.

In this sense, the magic of the performing arts was at work in the central Parque de la Libertad, a space that came to life with the presentation of the companies El Mirón Cubano, Danza Espiral, Novadanza and the circus La Rueda, in an impressive stage fair.

Meanwhile, the Cultural Impact Brigade, part of the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors, joined a group of magicians and clowns from the Provincial Council of Performing Arts to delight the audience gathered at the Plaza de la Vigía with their antics.

Likewise, the inhabitants of peripheral communities of the city and some Popular Councils also enjoyed the magic of art in this day of celebration to the youth. Such is the case of the community of La Violeta and the town of Ceiba Mocha, where the clown Flechita and the Galatas Company performed, respectively.

As a culmination, at 7:00 p.m., an artistic gala will be held at the recently inaugurated Parador Fotográfico de la Ciudad to celebrate the 98th anniversary of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, while the closing of this celebration will be in charge of the musician Will Campa and his orchestra at the Viaducto square, starting at 11:00 p.m.

Written by Gabriel Torres.