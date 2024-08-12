The People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt holds its XIV ordinary session.

At the meeting, the highest authorities discussed the closing of the economic indicators for the first half of the year and the approval of the preliminary preliminary draft of the budget, as well as the economic plan for 2025.

With the aim of discussing and analyzing various issues of fundamental interest for local development and community welfare, the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power (AMPP) of Pedro Betancourt municipality held the XIV ordinary session of its XVIII term of office.

At the meeting, the highest authorities, together with directors and representatives of different political and mass organizations of the capital and the popular councils of Güira de Macuriges, Bolondrón and Manuelito, addressed issues such as the closing of the economic indicators during the first half of the year and the approval of the draft budget, as well as the economic plan for 2025.

Likewise, the productive activity and services; the committees for contracting and agreement of prices and food demands of the town; the fulfillment of the strategy of the Program for the Advancement of Women and the follow-up of the families in vulnerable situations, aroused the attention of those present.

With this XIV ordinary session, held in salute to the 98th anniversary of the birth of our Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the People’s Power in this territory ratifies its commitment to transparency, dialogue and citizen participation in governmental decision-making, in order to solve those problems that afflict the inhabitants, while ensuring greater socio-economic sustainability for the territory.

The meeting was headed by Yonel Estrada Ramírez, Mardiel Surí González and Yainelyn Berberena García, president, vice-president and secretary of the AMPP, respectively, and was also attended by Osniel Crespo Bencomo, coordinator of programs and objectives of the provincial government and Royslán Cámbara Sosa, first secretary of the Party in the locality.

Photos taken from the AMPP Facebook profiles of Pedro Betancourt and Royslán Cámbara, first secretary of the CPC Municipal Bureau.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.