Municipal event held in Matanzas to celebrate the 64th anniversary of the CDR (+photos).

This Sunday began in the city of Matanzas the celebration of municipal events for the 64th anniversary of the founding of the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), a schedule that will run until the next day 20th.

The act of the head territory took place in the area near the military hospital, in the zone 87 of the CDR, a group that has held the status of National Vanguard for several years.

The act could not be massive, although it counted with a representation of other zones of the municipality.

During the activity, incentives were given to CDR members and institutions of this zone 87.



The 64th anniversary ceremony concluded in the municipality of Matanzas and they are already looking forward to the 65th birthday of the CDR, the largest mass organization in the country.

Written by Enrique Tirse.