In salute to a new anniversary of the founding of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the largest mass organization in the country and the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) are calling for a Race Walk for Peace from the neighborhood on September 21st.

Each province, municipality and population center will define its own route, culminating all races with a sports-recreational festival. This event not only celebrates history and unity, but also promotes peace and well-being in the community.

The announcement has created many expectations and the greatest support is expected from those who make of the races and walks an activity of total daily enjoyment, assured to Radio 26 Norlenys Serpa, provincial coordinator of the CDR in this western province.

According to a press release from the National Commission of Marabana Maracuba Races and Walks (CNCCMM), the registration in Havana will be held at the 13 de Marzo Park, next to the iconic Museum of the Revolution.

The race will start at 9:00 a.m., with the start and finish line located in front of the famous Museum of the Revolution, the former Presidential Palace, Jit said.

The route will include Refugio Street, Misiones and Estudiantes Avenues, San Lázaro, Galiano, Neptuno, Prado, Cárcel and Zulueta, finally returning to Refugio Street.

Runners will be able to participate with the bibs given in previous events such as the Marabana 2023, Inder Anniversary, For Mandela and Fidel and Olympic Ideal races. New participants will receive bibs at the time of registration.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.