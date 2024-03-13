National Series: Matanzas beats Cienfuegos (+photos).

Matanzas and Cienfuegos faced each other this Tuesday at the Victoria de Girón stadium in Matanzas in the 63rd National Baseball Series. The final result was a close victory for Matanzas with a score of 4-3.

During the game, both teams showed a similar performance in terms of hits and errors, but the Cocodrilos were able to capitalize better on their opportunities to take the victory.



Players of note in the game included Dany Jesús Oramas Navarro of Cienfuegos, who contributed an RBI, and Moisés Esquerres Valdés of Matanzas, who hit a homerun and an RBI.

The winning pitcher was Dueñas of Matanzas, with a 1-0 record, while Calderón of Cienfuegos was the losing pitcher. The game lasted three hours and two minutes, with an attendance of 623 spectators.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.