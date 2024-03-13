Unymoda fits the suit (+photos).

Factors related to limitations of raw materials and foreign currency financing for imports, among other problems of the Cuban economy, are not always managed, much less solved intelligently by the companies’ managers.

The Cuban State approved a lot of measures to deal with similar situations, not to interrupt the productive or service processes and thus preserve jobs, in a country where the purchasing power of wages is increasingly reduced.

The textile apparel company Unymoda has had to deal with such a complex scenario. However, it has overcome such situations and the balance is reflected in the fulfillment of its plans and in such an important indicator as sales.

In addition to importing some raw materials, we also achieved productive linkages with some forms of private management, thanks to which we were able to meet the commitments of 2023, said Maribel Rodríguez, director of Unymoda, in the radio program Para Tener en Cuenta.

For 2024, the proposal is to grow sales by five percent and consolidate the path of productive linkages, to bring to the people all possible manufactures and assist agencies such as Tourism, Education and Public Health in their needs.

Unymoda, which stands out in the province of Matanzas for its insertion in foreign markets of products such as bed sheets, has not been able to retake the export path.

«More than 95 percent of our raw materials are imported, something that in previous periods had been possible. Today this is not the case. Difficulties with access to financing is the fundamental reason. In any case, we continue to insist on applying strategies and being able to once again guarantee exportable items,» explained Maribel.

Unymoda’s corporate purpose is to produce and market handcrafted textile garments, distinguished by the originality of their designs, and its design area is located on Dos de Mayo, between Medio and Río streets.

It is in this workshop that the manufacturing process begins, marked by key steps such as the cup, scale by size, cutting and prototype making, in charge of the designer, as evidenced by Unymoda’s publications on its Facebook page.

One of the 14 productive workshops of the entity is located in Colón, with the mission these days of manufacturing a piece as demanded as the Guayaberas, a typical garment of the Greater Antilles.

Unymoda is one of the six companies that make up the Gardis Group, five of them producers and one marketer, with presence in the 13 municipalities, fundamental in the daily life of the people of Matanzas, who can access its offerings at 45 points of sale.

Photos: Taken from the Unymoda Matanzas and Colón web page.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.