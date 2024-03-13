Potato commercialization began in Matanzas.

Since the beginning of the potato harvest in Matanzas, this past Sunday, began the distribution of the tuber in small squares and markets that will complete in March 7, 5 pounds per person and the same figure in April.

The harvest started by the Unidad Básica de Producción Cooperativa (UBPC) Gispert, located in the municipality of Colón, and Empresa Agroindustrial Lenin, from Jovellanos, averages so far yields above 23 tons per hectare (ha).

According to Lázaro Bello Rodríguez, sub-delegate of Miscellaneous Crops in the province, the tuber planting plan was for 1,010 hectares (ha) and an actual of 982.5 was achieved.

Despite the fact that this campaign was affected by the fuel deficit, the delay in the use of fertilizers and the rains, the estimated production is 20,477 tons.

In addition, 16 hectares of agro-ecological potato have been planted for an estimated production of 194 tons, whose destination is decided by the municipal Contracting Committee, since the price is established by agreement.

The province of Matanzas stands out in Cuba for its potato tradition favored by its excellent red ferrallitic soils and the climatic conditions in its plains.

According to scientists and evidence, the origin of the edible tuber is established in the year 8000 B.C. in the Andean highlands.

For decades the country has prioritized this important crop and every year invests considerable resources despite the restrictions derived from the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States.

