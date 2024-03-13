Aeronautical renovation in Condor’s tourist operation to Varadero.

The arrival of an Airbus A330-900 neo from Frankfurt to the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, on Tuesday night, evidences an aeronautical renovation in Condor’s operations to the Varadero aerodrome, to stimulate the influx of the German market to Cuba.

Since January 1, 2008 to date, Condor has had an aircraft movement of 4,573, with 533,237 passengers arriving and 543,015 departing the island from this enclave, informed Liuba Quintero Avila, head of the ground operations unit at the air terminal.

Quintero Avila added that the airline has operated at the popular Varadero Airport with A330-200 and Boeing 767-300 aircraft, and is now starting operations with A330-900 neo, with three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The «Juan Gualberto Gómez’, the second most important in the country, is characterized by the safety of its operations, professionalism and wide experience in attending travelers who bet on visiting the largest Antillean Island.

In material shared on https://misiones.cubaminrex.cu, it is reported that at the end of 2023, Germans were ranked sixth among foreign visitors to the Caribbean nation, and from 58,715 in 2022, the figure increased to 69,475 at the end of last year.

Friedrich Heil, on his fourth visit to Cuba, assured that the hospitality and kindness of the Caribbean people, the tropical climate and the beaches represent the greatest attractions of the Island, a reason to frequently prefer Cuba as a destination.

During the most recent International Tourism Fair ITB Berlin 2024, at the beginning of this month, Cuba ratified its potential to boost tourism management, as a safe destination, with a rich historical and cultural heritage, undisputed natural beauty and the capacity to hold meetings and events.

Written by Yenly Lemus.