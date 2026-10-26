Necessary «Light of Two Times»

The Matanzas artisan María del Carmen García Torres inaugurated at the Pedro Esquerré Provincial Art Gallery in Matanzas her solo exhibition «Luz de dos tiempos» (Light of Two Times), a display that relies on the memory of yesterday to reconstruct the present.

This designer, better known in the artistic sphere by the pseudonym Mary C, developed a collection of garments where the renewal of the pieces from a contemporary sensibility was the hook of said exhibition.

Elegant dresses in white and black cotton fabric representing the purity of past eras and the delicacy of current fashion were worn by models from the academy she directs, as well as by young people of her colleague Alexis Plasencia.

Both artists took care during the runway show of the contrast of the two colors with the addition of crochet elements that complemented this visual contrast.

The afternoon gathering, accompanied by important personalities of the province and a representation of the people, also featured musical numbers by young people that provided an atmosphere in keeping with the exquisiteness of the works presented.

The exhibition’s author explained that its inspiration was based on another of her works titled «Trasluz» (Translucence), which she presented at the 325th anniversary of the city of Matanzas, and which took her several months to complete.

This important reference of national fashion and member of the Cuban Association of Artists and Artisans and the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods boasts a long career in the textile world with glamorous artisanal creations and interesting contexts.

This exhibition, which combines the time of tradition and that of invention, turning the union into light, was part of the recently concluded program for the Cuban Culture Days.