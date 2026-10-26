26 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Crocodiles Fall to Villa Clara at Victoria de Girón

26 de octubre de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

The Matanzas Crocodiles lost this Sunday at their stadium to the Villa Clara Leopards, 15 runs to seven, in the 65th National Series.

 

The locals connected for 11 hits, with Andrys Pérez going 5-for-4 (two doubles, two RBIs, and two runs scored) and Eduardo Blanco 5-for-3 with three runs scored. José Prens contributed a triple and two RBIs, and Brayan Peña a double and two RBIs.

 

On the mound, Jean Carlos Lorenzo started and was charged with four earned runs in 2.1 innings. Brian Cedeño worked 4.2 innings, and the loss went to Armando Dueñas in relief. Luis M. Hernández closed with three earned runs allowed.

 

Despite the setback, Armando Ferrer’s pupils have a balance of 11-7 and remain in second place in the western zone.

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