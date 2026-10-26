International Awards for Singer-Songwriter Alfonsito Llorens

Once again, the popular Matanzas singer Alfonso Llorens Bermúdez was conferred international awards for his vocal and compositional gifts.

This time they were granted by the organization of European Music Festivals and its president Guillermo Albelo.

To learn details, we interviewed the also vice president of the Yumurino UNEAC:

«One is greatly encouraged to verify that our work does not go unnoticed; a valuation of the international universe is achieved, in times when it is difficult to insert oneself.

«There is a music commerce and mechanisms that are complicated for Cuba, and so to see oneself included in a European Prize of this nature is, without a doubt, a great stimulus at my age, because I am no longer young; I am quite mature.

«It was pleasant and unexpected for me to be in the selection of artists awarded in the recent festivals convened by this European organization.

«I had obtained various distinctions during this decade, and upon being evaluated, I was chosen as Best Spanish-Speaking Performer and Second Prize in Composition also in Spanish-Speaking, since various categories are analyzed.»

With an extensive career, which adds his quality as artistic director in national and international events, Alfonsito Llorens continues harvesting successes and is preparing his participation on Mexican stages on a near date.

«Long live Cuban music!» he expressed finally.