26 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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Key Skills in Business Law

26 de octubre de 2026 Dr. Osvaldo M. Álvarez Torres

A professional with a focus on Business Law needs to interpret norms, evaluate risks, and communicate legal solutions in business language.

 

It is not enough to know the law; one must also understand how decisions are made within an organization.

 

The most important skills include applied legal analysis — the ability to interpret laws, contracts, and corporate documents in real situations.

 

Also risk prevention — identifying possible non-compliances before they generate sanctions or conflicts; contractual negotiation, which takes into account the design, review, and negotiation of agreements with clients, suppliers, partners, or allies; and business vision — an understanding of commercial, financial, and operational objectives to propose viable solutions.

 

Among the skills for legal analysis, one must likewise have professional ethics — decision-making with responsibility, confidentiality, and integrity — and executive communication — a clear explanation of legal implications to non-legal profiles.

 

These competencies are useful in law firms, in-house legal departments, consultancies, financial institutions, family businesses, corporations, public agencies, and startups.

 

Business Law intersects with multiple sectors because all formal economic activity requires clear rules.

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