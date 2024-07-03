No low risk perception in agriculture in Matanzas.

The agricultural system in the province of Matanzas is preparing to minimize possible damages after the passage of hurricane Beryl through the southern part of Cuba.

The agricultural system in the province of Matanzas is preparing to minimize possible damages after the passage of hurricane Beryl through the southern part of Cuba and is adopting measures aimed mainly at livestock, various crops and the rice program.

Although the forecast models do not indicate the Matanzas territory as the most affected, rainfall is expected to create emergency situations.

For these reasons, and thanks to the extensive work of the Civil Defense, animals were moved from the lowlands to the highlands and measures are being taken to protect the young from hypothermia, according to Carlos Luis Naranjo, delegate of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Today, a team of specialists visited the municipalities of Unión de Reyes, Jagüey Grande and Calimete to evaluate the possible effects of the rain and indicated to harvest what is in term, to move it to the small squares and markets.

The warehouses have also been secured to minimize losses of supplies and production. The clearing brigades are also ready in case it is necessary to dismantle the houses, although strong winds are not expected.

The main objective of the Civil Defense is to protect the population and its goods, as well as the national economy against the actions and means of destruction of the enemy and in the event of natural disasters or other types of damage.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.