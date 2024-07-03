Bimonthly Pedro Betancourt exhibition dedicated to Teófilo Stevenson (+audios)

With a successful and fruitful sports career, the three-time Olympic and world champion Teófilo Stevenson is one of the most iconic exponents of national boxing of all time.

As part of its proposals for the summer season, the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum of this territory dedicates its bimonthly exhibition in June and July to the legendary Antillean sportsman Teófilo Stevenson, in commemoration of the twelfth anniversary of his death.

The exhibition, according to Emilio Morales Alvarez, historian of the institution, presents a selection of photographs, newspaper articles and other museum pieces that will be available to visitors.

Morales Alvarez also shared some of the most transcendental episodes of the professional career of the man who was declared the most outstanding boxer of the 20th century in Cuba.

With a laureate and fruitful sports career, three-time Olympic and world champion Teófilo Stevenson Lawrence is admired for his humility, dedication and patriotism and is one of the most iconic exponents of Cuban boxing of all times.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.