Seven female pugilists train at EIDE Luis Augusto Turcios Lima.

In December 2022, women’s boxing was implemented in Cuba. Less than two years after this decision, the province of Matanzas began training in this sport at the Luis Augusto Turcios Lima School of Sports Initiation (EIDE).

The center currently has seven pugilists of various categories and its teachers expect to expand the staff next school year. About the requirements and steps to enter the sport of gloves, commented Michel Lugo, provincial boxing commissioner.

«Officially the first step is to approach the combined sports in the municipalities where there are coaches of the sport, they have the orientation to teach and capture girls who are usually between fifth and sixth grades to do an adaptation work.

«Other girls can be recruited directly by conditions that they have and have practiced some boxing and have a little technical-tactical knowledge and have the physical characteristics.

«They can also be directly from the EIDE, as happened this course that we started with boxing in girls who practiced other combat sports and so that they did not go home we talked with the family and so they began to practice boxing.»

Cuba has one of the best boxing schools in the world and its female athletes put the name of the largest of the Antilles high.

Written by Melissa Guerra.