On the trial of the Five and Cuba’s values.

In the United States, on June 8th, 2001, the trial of René González, Antonio Guerrero, Fernando González, Gerardo Hernández and Ramón Labañino concluded.

Peoples speak of their values in the battles they wage and in this 21st century, Cubans have demonstrated that they never abandon their own and show resistance when they are right. One of those processes that triggered displays of solidarity beyond the insular geography was the battle for the return to Cuba of those who transcended as The Five Heroes.

In the United States, on June 8th, 2001, the trial against René González, Antonio Guerrero, Fernando González, Gerardo Hernández and Ramón Labañino, Cuban anti-terrorist agents who received an unjust verdict, concluded.

According to a message to the people of the United States dated June 17th, 2001, the Five stated:

«We are Cuban patriots who never intended to harm the values of the American people, nor their integrity; however, our small country, which has heroically survived for 40 years aggressions and threats to its security, subversion plans, sabotage and internal destabilization, has the right to defend itself from its enemies, who use American territory to plan, organize and finance terrorist acts in violation of its own internal laws that prohibit them. We have the right to peace, to respect for our sovereignty and our most sacred interests».

Those who carried out a mission in Miami, started in 1990, to monitor the actions of terrorist groups and prevent their attacks against the largest of the Antilles, represent the decisive firmness of the Cuban character, their strong roots and sense of brotherhood.

Twenty-three years after that rigged trial, it is salutary to remember the efforts of an entire people for the return of their compatriots, a just cause that radiated throughout the world and found shelter and echo in people of solidarity.

The Five never regretted what they did to defend Cuba, knowing they were innocent, they found in the love of the people reasons to overcome the days without freedom and with decorum, between 2013 and 2014, they returned to their homeland, as Fidel assured when it seemed a chimera.

Written by Yenly Lemus.