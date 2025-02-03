ONAT, a pioneer in the implementation of bankarization.

Banking penetration is fundamental for the economic and social development of the country, since it promotes financial inclusion, allowing more people and companies to access banking services.

This is the case of the National Tax Administration Office, which offers its taxpayers the opportunity to make tax payments through digital channels. This was highlighted by Yenli Ortega Salgueiro, provincial director of the ONAT in Matanzas.

«Within the agencies that are pioneers in the implementation and that we are boosting the digital transformation is the Tax Administration. Long before Resolution 112 came out on the subject of bankarization, the Tax Administration was already granting taxpayers payment facilities through electronic channels, such as the mobile transfer, and so much so that taxpayers who use the payment channels have a benefit of three percent, in other words, this is irrefutable proof that the Tax Administration is fully committed to the subject of bankarization and digital transformation in the country.»

Written by Melissa Guerra.