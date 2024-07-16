Pedro Betancourt bids farewell to the school year in #ModoVerano (+photos).

With the celebration of multiple graduations and end-of-year events in the different educational centers of the territory, Pedro Betancourt bids farewell to the current school term and students welcome the arrival of the summer stage.

Under the slogan «Modo Verano» there are various recreational proposals that, together with the political and governmental authorities, are materialized in the town for the recreation and integral development of the people of Betancourt.

Sports-cultural activity «Children’s Joy» at the «Bolondrón» People’s Council.

Librarian Mariannys Roja Duvergel delighted the children of the «Jesús Menéndez Larrondo» special education school with the activity «For a dwarf prince», while the sports-cultural project «Children’s Joy» arrived at the 14th district of the «Bolondrón» Popular Council with the presence of instructors from the «Néstor Ulloa» House of Culture, the latter venue for the «Summer Stories» and «Visual Arts» workshops, available to the interested public.

The camp «Una flor para Camilo» (A flower for Camilo) was renovated to the delight of the people of Betancourt.

Similar initiatives were carried out in Bolondrón’s 37th district and those of the «Güira de Macuriges» and «Camilo I» Popular Councils, while specialists from the «Félix Varela Morales» and «17 de Mayo» centers captivated the children of the «La Casa de los Niños» children’s circle and the «Arcoiris» batey respectively, as well as the elderly of the «Dr. Pedro Figueroa Sandelis» Home for the Elderly and the community market of the «Manuelito» Popular Council.

Precisely in this area, children also enjoyed the traditional games and the sports marathon organized by the municipal departments of Education, Culture and Sports; the «Cuba» theater of Pedro Betancourt became the stage for the Children’s Peña «El duende y yo» and, after a progressive renovation, the camp «Una Flor para Camilo» reopened its doors for those who love recreation in contact with nature.

Similarly, the pedagogical delivery process was carried out in the children’s circles «Los Tres Ositos» and «Giraldo Díaz» to encourage the development of habits and skills in those children about to reach the sixth year of life and, on the other hand, continue to develop actions for the sanitation and maintenance of educational facilities betancoureñas during the holiday period.

