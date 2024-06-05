Pedro Betancourt highlights the work of the Minint 63 years after its foundation (+audio and photos).

The municipal act for the 63rd birthday of the Ministry of the Interior, held in the «Cuba» theater of Pedro Betancourt municipality, was dedicated to recognize the work of those who watch over our protection and security.

In the activity, which was attended by members of the agency and political and governmental authorities of the territory, several outstanding workers of the sector were stimulated for their commitment to the preservation of order and citizen stability in the town.

This was expressed to our radio station by Marina Yadelsi Morejón Aldama, deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power and coordination and support officer of the head of the Minint in the territory.

On the other hand, Lieutenant Yanelis Dihigo García expressed her pride in belonging to the organization and praised the role it plays for the welfare of society.

Since its foundation on June 6th, 1961, the Ministry of the Interior has consolidated its position as the guarantor of State Security and Internal Order of the Island, as well as for its zero tolerance to criminal and counterrevolutionary activities and stubborn defense of patriotic values and socialist conquests of the nation.

Photos: Courtesy of the interviewee Marina Yadelsi Morejón Aldama.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.