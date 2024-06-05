The planet, everyone’s home.

Every June 5th, Environment Day is celebrated around the world. This year’s celebration focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

It has always been our country’s policy to live and develop in harmony with the environment, which is why there is the Task Life that is applied at national and local level with the objective of protecting human life and its quality, involving all sectors of the economy and society.

The territorial delegation of CITMA in Matanzas, in the implementation of the Tarea Vida, has set as goals this year to promote the culture of water reuse, as well as to increase the efficient use of water, in addition to repairing and rehabilitating water infrastructure.

With regard to agriculture, the main objective is to introduce varied and resistant species for production.

Among the results are the five liquid waste treatment plants of the Empresa de Acueductos y Alcantarillados Aguas Varadero, which supply purified water to the 17 hotels in the Cuban resort.

The desalination plant in Playa Girón has a capacity of 5,000 liters per hour. On the other hand, the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages developed new organo-mineral fertilizers for plant nutrition and soil restoration in Matanzas.

There is still much to be done to care for the environment and it is vital to create awareness that the planet is everyone’s home.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.