Pedro Betancourt: starts well in provincial series, but stumbles.

Despite its promising start, the Pedro Betancourt team could not maintain its advantage against its rival from Ciénaga de Zapata in the second match, nor against the team from Jagüey, against which it lost in the games played in Agramonte.

The Rubén Aldama stadium, in Pedro Betancourt municipality, hosted the first category of the Provincial Baseball Series, corresponding to the teams from Betancourt and Ciénaga de Zapata, with a 4-1 victory for the local team in the opening game.

Diasnely Molinet Estalella, deputy director of the Municipal Sports Directorate, told our radio station that this first category of the series includes, in addition to the aforementioned territories, Jagüey Grande and Jovellanos, while it is an opportunity to recognize the sporting talents in view of the national competition.

Likewise, Molinet Estalella emphasized the participation of the highest authorities of the sector, members of the Sports Areas and the population in general in this event, whose teams aspire to advance to the semifinals of the Provincial Series and to magnify the spirit, interest and passion of the Yumurina fans for the national edition that will reach its sixty-fifth edition next year.

