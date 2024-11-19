Matanzas Engineering Company leads technical projects for photovoltaic solar parks.

«This effort not only improves project logistics, but also ensures that high standards are maintained in the construction of renewable infrastructure in the country.»

The Matanzas Architecture and Engineering Projects Company (EMPAI) is leading the technical solutions and construction of photovoltaic solar parks in the province. This project, driven by an investment with Chinese technology, aims to boost the production of renewable energy in the territory.

Engineer Yunior Hurtado Castellanos, Technical and Development Director of EMPAI, informed this newspaper that each park will be composed of 1,638 tables, each with 26 solar panels, totaling 42,588 panels. «To ensure the stability of these structures, 16,380 metallic piles will be required, which are an integral part of the project’s supply,» he said.

EMPAI has been the company in charge of creating a catalog of prefabricated solutions to be distributed nationwide. Photo: Courtesy of EMPAI

Hurtado Castellanos also pointed out that the structures of the parks are designed to guarantee a minimum useful life of 25 years. «EMPAI is not only in charge of the detailed engineering, but also performs the calculations and designs of the foundations and other structural elements. These components are vital to support the technological containers, which are the heaviest weight elements within the park.»

The engineer also mentioned the importance of prefabrication in this project. «A system has been designed that allows the production of as many elements as possible in the factory, which contributes to shortening execution times. This includes foundations, beams for the containers, cisterns and septic tanks, as well as bases for lighting fixtures.»

In that sense, the specialist also informed that EMPAI has been the company in charge of creating a catalog of prefabricated solutions that will be distributed nationwide. «This national approach, is a source of pride for our company, and seeks to standardize solutions in all solar parks that are built in Cuba, facilitating a faster and more efficient execution.

«This effort not only improves project logistics, but also ensures that high standards are maintained in the construction of renewable infrastructure in the country,» he concluded.

Written by Gabriel Torres.